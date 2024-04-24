Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Singapore Market rises 0.62%

Singapore Market rises 0.62%

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
The Singapore Kong share market finished higher for third straight session on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, on tracking global peers higher as market sentiment was buoyed by easing of tensions in the Middle East, upbeat earnings from U.S. companies, and rate-cut relief after data showed U.S. business activity cooled in April.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index surged 20.41 points, or 0.62% to 3,293.13 after trading between 3,282.60 and 3,308.12. Volume of 1.86 billion shares worth S$1.53 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners with 405 to 205.

DFI Retail Group was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 4.32% to S$1.93. Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 0.98% to S$26.38.

Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rising 0.93% at S$14.15 and United Overseas Bank inclining 0.19% at S$31.15. DBS Group Holdings fell 0.69% to S$34.38.

In company news, Anchun International shares surged over 14% after the company signed a strategic partnership agreement with Stamicarbon through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hunan Anchun Advanced Technology.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

