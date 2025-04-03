Nifty April futures trade at premium

IDFC First Bank, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,325.90, a premium of 75.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,250.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 82.25 points or 0.35% to 23,250.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.89% to 13.60.

IDFC First Bank, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News