TVS Apache sells over 6 million units over last 20 years

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is celebrating two significant milestones for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache - the brand's 20th anniversary and the trust it has garnered of over 6 million customers worldwide. Engineered with cutting-edge racing technology and inspired by TVS Racing's championship pedigree, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands across 60+ countries. For two decades, it has fuelled the adrenaline of the youth and of motorcycle enthusiasts, delivering the ultimate combination of power, precision and performance on the streets and the track.

Expressing his gratitude on these milestones, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family - our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners - who push the limits of innovation every day. TVS Apache's enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling.

