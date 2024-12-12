Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:09 PM IST
RIL, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,647, a premium of 98.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,548.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 93.10 points or 0.38% to 24,548.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.58% to 13.19.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

