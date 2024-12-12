Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.29%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.29% at 1964.75 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dish TV India Ltd dropped 4.69%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 4.12% and Sun TV Network Ltd shed 3.59%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 20.00% over last one year compared to the 17.31% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has slid 1.09% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.38% to close at 24548.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.29% to close at 81289.96 today.

