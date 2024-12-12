Aayush Wellness hit life high after bagging $3-mn order for healthcare and nutraceutical products

Aayush Wellness hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 180.55 after the company received a significant order worth $ 3 million from Cosmos Holdings, a leading distributor in Singapore, to supply various healthcare and nutraceutical products.

Under the terms of the agreement, the company will provide its flagship nutraceutical products to cater to Singapores growing demand for high-quality dietary supplements. These products include effervescent tablets, marine collagen, probiotics, super greens powders, and more. The supply will be delivered over the next year.

This order marks a significant milestone for Aayush Wellness Limited and marks its entry on a global nutraceuticals and healthcare market.

Singapores health supplements market is estimated to be worth US $ 202.8 million in 2024 and its annual growth rate is projected to be 3.81% p.a.

Naveena Kumar, managing director of the company said that The success our product in India has laid foundation for the companys foray into international markets, starting with Singapore a hub for health-conscious consumers. This is companys first export order and marks the company entry in the premium Singaporean market. This shall have a substantial impact of the company operational performance and expansion plans by developing the export market for our products.

Aayush Wellness is engaged provides health and wellness solutions. The company manufactures and exports nutraceuticals, supplements, healthy food, and enriching solutions by redefining typical practices.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 92 lakh in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 28 lakh posted in the Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 14.28 lakh in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 60 lakh recorded in Q2 FY24.

The scrip hit an all time high of Rs 180.55 in intraday today. As of 12 December 2024, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 585.88 crore on the BSE.

