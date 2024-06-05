Nifty June futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX tanked 29.39% as shares climbed.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 22,584, a discount of 36.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,620.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 soared 735.85 points or 3.36% to 22,620.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 29.39% to 18.89.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

