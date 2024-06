Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam for Implementation of SCADA and DMS/OMS works in Gurugram Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam). The cost of work is Rs 124.36 crore.

