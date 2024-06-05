Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2024.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 June 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 11.99 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd crashed 9.12% to Rs 1306. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 8.84% to Rs 1231.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74730 shares in the past one month.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd dropped 7.30% to Rs 1110.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd shed 6.38% to Rs 1194.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News