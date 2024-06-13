Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NSE's India VIX tumbled 6.25% to 13.49.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,396.95, a discount of 1.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,398.90 in the cash market.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 75.95 points to 23,398.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 6.25% to 13.49.

Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank and Oracle Financial Services Software were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Nifty February futures trade at discount

Nifty April futures trade at discount

UK Pound Off Three-Month High Against Dollar

Sebi to auction 19 properties of KBCL India to recover investors' money

Ixigo IPO ends with blockbuster subscription

Whirlpool &amp; HUL collaborates to enhance Indian consumer laundry experience

HDFC Life jumps on welcoming IRDAI's life insurance reforms

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story