Whirlpool of India has entered into a joint marketing agreement with Hindustan Unilever on 12 June 2024 for developing joint marketing programs, product sampling, advertorials and providing advertisement for an initial period of three years.

Whirlpool of India, ultimate subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation joins hands in a new marketing alliance with Surf Excel, a leading brand of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) to transform and enhance the laundry experience for consumers in India.

The integration of innovative technologies from both brands will help in delivering superior fabric care, improving the daily laundry process, and resulting in an enhanced customer experience.

By harnessing the strengths of both brands, they aim to provide valuable insights, tips and solutions to consumers enabling them to optimize their home experiences.

Surf Excel's stain penetrating power technology complements Whirlpool's 6th sense technology, ensuring removal of a variety of tough, dried-on stains. This synergy enables consumers to tackle stubborn stains effortlessly, saving time and effort in their daily laundry routine, stated the filing.

Kumar Gaurav Singh, vice president-marketing at Whirlpool of India, said, "Washing machine penetration in India is still in its nascent stages and a significant number of consumers are first-time buyers. Our partnership is an opportunity to leverage our combined strengths - the coming together of superior mechanical action, thermal action and chemical action to deliver expertise in the removal of stubborn stains.

Srinandan Sundaram, executive director, Home Care, at Unilever, added, "Our partnership is not just about increasing the penetration of liquid detergents, but also about providing an enhanced laundry experience and educating consumers on the benefits of our combined offering. By bringing together advanced technologies, we aim to offer a superior solution for fabric care needs while also raising awareness about the importance of proper laundry practices. Our goal is to provide convenience and innovation to households across India, making laundry routines easier and more effective than ever before.

Whirlpool of India is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets.

Hindustan Unilever is India's largest fast moving consumer goods company.

Shares of Whirlpool of India rose 0.52% to end at Rs 1,803 while Hindustan Unilever slipped 1.64% to close at Rs 2,487.55 on the BSE.

