Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbles 11.04% as shares advanced.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 22,933, a premium of 111.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,821.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 201.05 points or 0.89% to 22,821.40.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 11.04% to 16.80.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News