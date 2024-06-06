Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX tumbles 11.04% as shares advanced.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 22,933, a premium of 111.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,821.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 201.05 points or 0.89% to 22,821.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 11.04% to 16.80.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

