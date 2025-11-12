Nifty November futures trade at premium

Asian Paints, Hindustan Aeronautics and Tata Consultancy Services were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,979.10, a premium of 103.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,875.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 180.85 points or 0.70% to 25,875.80.

TThe NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 3.04% to 12.11.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Aeronautics and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.