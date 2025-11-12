Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS Intl soars after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 175 cr

BLS Intl soars after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 175 cr

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
BLS International Services rallied 8.84% to Rs 336.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 26.8% to Rs 175.23 crore on 48.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 736.63 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The performance was driven by steady growth across visa & consular and digital services businesses and also due to consolidation of Citizenship Invest and Aadifidelis Solutions acquired during Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 23.7% YoY to Rs 202.83 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 212.8 crore, recording the growth of 29.7% compared with Rs 164 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year, while EBITDA margin contracted to 28.9% in Q2 FY26 from 33.1% in Q2 FY25.

The growth in EBITDA was driven by Visa & Consular Services business which witnessed change in business model from partner run to self managed centers in addition to cost optimisation initiatives.

Revenue of the visa & consular business grew by 9.8% YoY in Q2FY26 to Rs 458.6 crore as compared to Rs 417.6 crore in Q2FY25. The growth was supported by an 11.7% increase in application volumes, with total visa applications rising to 11.3 lakh from 10.1 lakh in the same quarter last year.

The net revenue per application stood at Rs 3,223 for Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,883 for Q2FY25, recording a growth of 11.8%.

Revenue from the digital business surged by 259.3% YoY to Rs 278.0 crore in Q2FY26, compared to Rs 77.4 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily driven by the consolidation of Aadifidelis Solutions acquired in November 2024. The segment witnessed gross transaction value (GTV) of over Rs 27,300 crore during the quarter as compared with approximately Rs 20,000 crore in Q2FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 37.2% to Rs 346.23 crore on 46.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,447.19 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International Services, said: Q2FY26 was a period of meaningful progress for BLS International, marked by strategic wins, expanding partnerships, and continued growth across our core businesses. Our focus on technology-led service delivery and operational excellence continues to drive our performance and reinforce our leadership in the global government and citizen services domain.

The quarter demonstrated sustained business momentum and operational excellence, translating into strong revenue growth and improved profitability. With expanding global operations, disciplined execution, new contract wins and enhanced efficiencies driving margin expansion, BLS International remains on a firm growth trajectory. The companys resilient performance and diversified portfolio continue to underpin its solid financial outcomes, setting a strong context for the quarters detailed results that follow.

BLS International Services provides visa, passports, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services across more than 70 countries through a network of over 50,000 centres.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

