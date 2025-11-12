China stocks under mild pressure, Hang Seng hits one-month high

Chinese stocks stayed under modest pressure following mixed overnight cues from the US equities. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.07% to close at 4000, while the Shenzhen Component fell 0.36% to 13241 today. The Shanghai composite index is lingering around decade highs and is up around 19% in last six months. Gains have been limited this week after data showed that Chinas inflation showed a slight increase. Latest consumer price inflation figures marked at 0.2% rise year-on-year. Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index closing up 0.9% at 26,922. Hong Kong stocks have approached near a one-month high on Wednesday on hopes that the US will soon end its longest-ever government shutdown and the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News