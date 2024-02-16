Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scales above 22,000; auto shares in demand

Nifty scales above 22,000; auto shares in demand

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The benchmark indices were trading with significant gains in morning trade, tracking positive global cues. The Nifty marched above the key 22,000 level. Auto shares advanced for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:33 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 361.12 points or 0.50% to 72,411.50. The Nifty 50 index added 112 points or 0.51% to 22,022.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 0.89%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,355 shares rose and 1,203 shares fell. A total of 155 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Entero Healthcare Solutions were currently trading at Rs 1,197.50 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 4.81% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,258.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,245, exhibiting a discount of 1.03% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,258 and a low of 1,186. On the BSE, over 0.67 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oil & Gas index increased 2.31% to 11,908.60. The index advanced 5.96% in three trading sessions.

Oil India (up 14.28%), Aegis Logistics (up 8.83%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 5.47%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 4.48%), Petronet LNG (up 3.93%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 3.76%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 3.24%), Gujarat Gas (up 3.23%), GAIL (India) (up 3.01%) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 2.78%) slipped.

On the other hand, Sanofi India (up 1.61%) ,Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.4%) and Pfizer (up 1.15%) edged higher.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

