Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 26550.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 101.04% to Rs 86.75 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 26550.00% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.04% to Rs 86.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.44% to Rs 184.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales86.7543.15 101 184.65115.09 60 OPM %5.941.32 -6.112.24 - PBDT7.740.72 975 17.113.39 405 PBT7.410.38 1850 15.761.90 729 NP5.330.02 26550 11.25-0.45 LP

First Published: May 04 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

