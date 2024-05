At meeting held on 04 May 2024

The Board of Hubtown at its meeting held on 04 May 2024 has approved the appointment of 20 NCDs of face value and issue price of Rs. 10,00,000/- each to respective allottee(s) out of the total 700 NCDs issued by the Company on 25 January 2024.

