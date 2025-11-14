Nila Spaces standalone net profit rises 68.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 42.18 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 68.64% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 42.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.42.1831.9128.4024.7310.796.839.435.536.563.89

