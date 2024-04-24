Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nippon Life AMC hits record high as Q4 PAT soars 73% YoY

Nippon Life AMC hits record high as Q4 PAT soars 73% YoY

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nippon Life India Asset Management (AMC) rallied 4.46% to Rs 587.10 after its consolidated net profit surged 73.17% to Rs 342.92 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 198.02 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total income jumped 44.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 560.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 56.39% to Rs 374.11 crore in March quarter from Rs 239.21 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses spiked 25.29% to Rs 186.46 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Employee benefit expense was at Rs 88.63 crore (up 22.21% YoY) and other expenses stood at Rs 87.45 crore (up 30.77% YoY) during the period under review.

Operating profit stood at Rs 282 crore in fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 41% YoY.

As on March 2024, NAM Indias assets under management stood at Rs 5.24 lakh crore (US$ 62.8 billion). NIMFs average assets under management stood at Rs 4.31 lakh crore ($51.7 billion), up 47% YoY in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, share of equity assets rose to 49.2% of NIMFs AUM as against 44.4% as on 31 March 2023. Individual AUM (retail + HNI) was at Rs 2,57,800 crore ($30.9 billion) - an increase of 10% QoQ. This segment contributed 58% to NIMFs AUM.

NIMF is one of the largest ETF players with AUM of Rs 1,11,500 crore ($13.4 billion) and a market share of 16.71%.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11.00 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, for the approval of the shareholders. The record date for the same is Friday, 28 June 2024 and the payment date will be on and from 16 July 2024.

NAM India is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF). The company is involved in managing mutual funds including exchange traded funds (ETFs); managed accounts, including portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds and pension funds; and offshore funds and advisory mandates.

The counter hit a life time high of Rs 623.40 in todays intraday session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HDFC AMC Q4 PAT climbs 44% YoY; recommends dividend of Rs 70/sh

Zaggle Prepaid hits life-time high after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 15 cr

Godrej Consumer hits record high as Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY

RateGain Travel hits record high as PAT jumps 3x YoY in Q3

Akzo Nobel hits record high after Q3 PAT climbs 16% YoY

Board of Nippon Life India Asset Mgt. recommends final dividend

Hong Kong Market surges on upbeat China outlook

China Market rises on positive brokerage houses outlook

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story