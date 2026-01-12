NITCO rises after recording 85% sequential growth in January sales

NITCO added 1.17% to Rs 85.58 after the company said that it has achieved an approximately 85% growth in sales in December 2025 as compared to January 2025, on a month-on-month basis.

The robust performance was supported by multiple growth drivers, including higher customer demand, strengthening of the product portfolio, and sustained emphasis on operational efficiencies.

Vivek Talwar, chairman & managing director of company, said: Achieving 85% growth in sales reflects the strength of our business strategy, the dedication of our teams, and the trust our customers placed in us.

We remain focused on sustainable growth while continuing to invest in innovation, capacity expansion, and customer experience."