Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 33.71 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 25.00% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 33.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.33.7134.948.759.074.293.693.863.283.002.40

