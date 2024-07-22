Nitin Spinners standalone net profit rises 45.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.12% to Rs 802.97 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners rose 45.74% to Rs 42.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 802.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 617.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.802.97617.1214.8012.3393.6461.9956.9338.9642.1228.90

