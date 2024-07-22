Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Ksolves India Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd, Aarti Surfactants Ltd and Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2024.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd crashed 10.33% to Rs 16.76 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ksolves India Ltd lost 8.60% to Rs 1104.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6376 shares in the past one month.

National Peroxide Ltd tumbled 8.29% to Rs 1059. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9819 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd slipped 7.05% to Rs 646.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4280 shares in the past one month.

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd pared 6.37% to Rs 728. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6862 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

