Niyogin Fintech posts 91% jump revenue; ;loan AUM rises to Rs 321 crore

Niyogin Fintech has recorded 91% increase in IserveU Tech net revenue to Rs 19.5 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 10.2 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The gross loan AUM as on 31 December 2025 was Rs 321.1 crore, up 33% YoY.

The IserveU Tech order book at the end of December 2025 period stood at Rs 620 crore.

Tashwinder Singh, CEO and managing director, Niyogin Fintech, said: During the quarter, we delivered resilient performance across our core businesses, supported by strong execution and traction in our platform-led offerings.

In light of evolving conditions in select unsecured lending segments, we adopted a more cautious approach to loan disbursements while inking new partnerships to scale in the coming quarters. iServeU continued its strong momentum with robust revenue growth and an expanding order book.

Niyogin Fintech caters to Indias underserved MSMEs and is a B2B company that operates on a tech centric platform-based model, wherein it delivers banking as a service or BaaS platforms and credit in both rural and urban India through a partnership-led strategy. Niyogin ties up with business correspondents, banks and neobanks/fintechs to offer BaaS platforms, while it provides credit and other financial services through its financial professional network (or chartered accountants). The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.34% to Rs 70.10 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.