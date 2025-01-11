Sunteck Realty's pre-sales jumps 40% YoY to Rs 635 cr

Sunteck Realty said that its pre-sales jumped 39.56% to Rs 635 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 455 crore in Q3 FY24.

On sequential basis, pre-sales climbed 21.18% as compared with Rs 524 crore in Q2 FY25.

Collections for the third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 336 crore, up 23.29% YoY and up 25.84% QoQ.

While the companys consolidated pre-sales increased 34.28% to Rs 1,661 crore in 9MFY25 as compared with Rs 1,237 crore in 9MFY24, collections increase marginally 0.53% YoY to Rs 945 crore in 9MFY25.

Sunteck Realty (SRL) is one of India's leading luxury real‐estate developers. The company focuses on a city‐centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects.

The counter tumbled 3.16% to settle at Rs 478.90 on 10 January 2024.

