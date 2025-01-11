Super Crop Safe signs marketing agreement with HTF Tech Services

Super Crop Safe (SCSL) has executed a marketing agreement with HTF Tech Services to market its bio-fertilizer product all over India in its Soil Testing Centre. The expected sales in the FY 2025-26 from this contract are expected about Rs 20-25 crores, which is nearly 50% of the current FY 2024-25 . This agreement will make SCSL achieve its highest sales in terms of both value & quantity in FY 2025-26 .

Powered by Capital Market - Live News