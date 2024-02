NMDC consolidated net profit rises 62.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 45.43% to Rs 5409.90 crore

Net profit of NMDC rose 62.65% to Rs 1483.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 912.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 45.43% to Rs 5409.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3719.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.5409.903719.9937.1030.662311.691315.452229.691231.741483.93912.33

