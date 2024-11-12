NMDC Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 1,211 cr; board OKs 2:1 bonus issue

NMDC reported 18.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,211.57 crore on 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 4,918.91 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 14.97% YoY to Rs 1614.21 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 25.06% to Rs 3665.47 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 2930.95 crore in Q2 FY24. Consumption of raw materials stood at Rs 3.51 crore (down 3.31% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 418.84 crore (up 6.63% YoY), royalty and other levies was at Rs 1,750.39 crore (up 16.3% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 29.09 crore (up 56.4% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the bonus issue in the proportion of 2 bonus equity shares for every one equity share held (2:1), as on the record date, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

Further, the board has approved to increase authorized share capital of the company from Rs 400 crore divided into 400,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 1/- each; to Rs 1,000 crore divided into 1000,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 1/- each, subject to requisite approvals.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka. As of September 2024, the Government of India held 60.79% stake in the firm.

The counter declined 3.54% to Rs 224.70 on the BSE.

