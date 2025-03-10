Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nodwin Gaming (Nodwin), a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has extended a guarantee for an amount not exceeding of EUR 1,560,000 (Rs 14.73 crore), in favour of Co-Investor FRE GmbH & Co. KG (the Lender), on behalf of Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (the Borrower), a step down subsidiary of Nodwin and the Company, for securing a loan, in one or more tranches, for business purposes such as working capital requirements, expansion plans, etc., subject to compliance with the applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Benchmarks end lower amid weak global cues; realty shares tumble

Nifty settles below 22,500; Sensex slides 217 pts; VIX jumps 3.82%

SPML Infra hits the roof after securing Rs 618-cr irrigation project

Zydus Life gets USFDA approval for Ketoconazole Shampoo, 2%

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story