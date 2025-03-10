Nodwin Gaming extends guarantee for loan taken by Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (subsidiary)

Nodwin Gaming (Nodwin), a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies has extended a guarantee for an amount not exceeding of EUR 1,560,000 (Rs 14.73 crore), in favour of Co-Investor FRE GmbH & Co. KG (the Lender), on behalf of Freaks 4U Gaming GmbH (the Borrower), a step down subsidiary of Nodwin and the Company, for securing a loan, in one or more tranches, for business purposes such as working capital requirements, expansion plans, etc., subject to compliance with the applicable laws.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News