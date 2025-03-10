Sun Pharma to acquire Nasdaq-listed Checkpoint Therapeutics

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CKPT) (Checkpoint) today announced that they have entered into an agreement by which Sun Pharma will acquire Checkpoint, an immunotherapy and targeted oncology company.

Checkpoint is a Nasdaq-listed commercial-stage company focused on developing novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint has received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl) for the treatment of adults with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) or locally advanced cSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.

Upon completion of the transaction, Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Checkpoint and Checkpoint stockholders will receive, for each share of common stock they hold, an upfront cash payment of $4.10, without interest, and a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) entitling the stockholder to receive up to an additional $0.70 in cash, without interest, if cosibelimab is approved prior to certain deadlines in the European Union pursuant to the centralized approval procedure or in Germany, France, Italy, Spain or the United Kingdom, subject to the terms and conditions in the contingent value rights agreement.

The upfront cash payment of $4.10 per share of common stock represents a premium of approximately 66.0% to Checkpoint's closing share price on 07 March 2025, the last trading day prior to today's announcement.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second calendar quarter of 2025. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals and approval by the holders of a majority of the voting power of outstanding shares of Checkpoint common stock, and by the holders of a majority of the shares of Checkpoint common stock that are not held by Fortress or by certain other affiliates of Checkpoint.

For the nine-month period ending September 2024, Checkpoint reported $0.04 million in revenue and a net loss of $27.3 million. The R&D expense for the nine-month period was $19.3 million. As of September 30, 2024, Checkpoint had a cash balance of $4.7 million, outstanding accounts payable and accrued expenses of $15.6 million, and outstanding accounts payable and accrued expenses -related party of $2.0 million.

In connection with the transaction, Fortress, which holds a majority of Checkpoint's outstanding voting power, has agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

