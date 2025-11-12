Northern ARC Capital Ltd Spurts 3.29%

Northern ARC Capital Ltd has added 0.28% over last one month compared to 2.36% gain in BSE Financial Services index and 2.32% rise in the SENSEX

Northern ARC Capital Ltd gained 3.29% today to trade at Rs 271.4. The BSE Financial Services index is up 0.55% to quote at 13076.2. The index is up 2.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IFCI Ltd increased 3.29% and AAVAS Financiers Ltd added 2.62% on the day. The BSE Financial Services index went up 15.11 % over last one year compared to the 7.07% surge in benchmark SENSEX.