Signpost India standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 134.02 crore

Net profit of Signpost India declined 1.58% to Rs 15.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 134.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.134.02129.7025.7126.3332.3332.1022.5023.7015.6215.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News