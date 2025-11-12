Tuni Textile Mills standalone net profit rises 280.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.24% to Rs 29.85 crore

Net profit of Tuni Textile Mills rose 280.00% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.24% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.8516.474.663.760.790.210.770.170.570.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News