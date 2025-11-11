NRB Bearings standalone net profit rises 30.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.85% to Rs 290.78 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 30.07% to Rs 36.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 290.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 272.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

