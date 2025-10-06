NSE SME Manas Polymers and Energies seals a luminous market debut

Manas Polymers and Energies was trading at Rs 146.20 on the NSE, a premium of 80.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 81.The scrip was listed at Rs 153.90, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 153.90 and a low of Rs 146.20. About 7.12 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Manas Polymers and Energies' IPO was subscribed 1.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 76 to Rs 81 per share. The equity shares will list on NSE's SME platform.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 29,04,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of solar power plant, funding of capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of fixed assets and general corporate purpose.
Manas Polymers and Energies has rapidly established itself as a key player in the plastics (PET) and solar energy industries. The company specializes in manufacturing premium food-grade PET preforms, bottles, and closure caps. With a manufacturing facility that utilizes fully automated injection molding technology, it operates at a capacity of 4,000 MT per year, positioning itself for growth as it aims to become the market leader in the PET segment. The companys dedication to high standards and innovative solutions supports the Indian food and beverage industry while also advancing renewable energy initiatives. As of 31 August 2025, the company had a total of 30 employees on its payroll.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 31.54 crore and net profit of Rs 4.29 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app