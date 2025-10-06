NSE SME Manas Polymers and Energies seals a luminous market debut

Manas Polymers and Energies was trading at Rs 146.20 on the NSE, a premium of 80.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 81.

The scrip was listed at Rs 153.90, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 153.90 and a low of Rs 146.20. About 7.12 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Manas Polymers and Energies' IPO was subscribed 1.22 times. The issue opened for bidding on 26 September 2025 and it closed on 30 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 76 to Rs 81 per share. The equity shares will list on NSE's SME platform.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 29,04,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of solar power plant, funding of capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of fixed assets and general corporate purpose. Manas Polymers and Energies has rapidly established itself as a key player in the plastics (PET) and solar energy industries. The company specializes in manufacturing premium food-grade PET preforms, bottles, and closure caps. With a manufacturing facility that utilizes fully automated injection molding technology, it operates at a capacity of 4,000 MT per year, positioning itself for growth as it aims to become the market leader in the PET segment. The companys dedication to high standards and innovative solutions supports the Indian food and beverage industry while also advancing renewable energy initiatives. As of 31 August 2025, the company had a total of 30 employees on its payroll.