Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

K E C International wins orders worth Rs 1,102 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,102 crore across various businesses:

Civil: The business has secured a prestigious order for civil and structural works of a 150 MW thermal power plant from a leading private player in India.

Transportation: The business has secured orders in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for supply of towers, hardware & poles in the Americas and the Middle East.

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless unveils its first stainless steel fabrication unit

Hospital stocks surge on major CGHS rate overhaul

Abbott India Ltd up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd up for third consecutive session

HCL Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story