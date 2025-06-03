Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Nikita Papers crumples on debut

NSE SME Nikita Papers crumples on debut

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of Nikita Papers were trading at Rs 85.50 on the NSE, a discount of 17.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 104.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a discount of 13.46% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 92 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 4.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Nikita Papers' IPO was subscribed 1.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 May 2025 and it closed on 29 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 95 to Rs 104 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 64,94,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 59.219% from 80.38% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure for setting up a power plant, working capital requirements, issue expenses, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Nikita Papers on 26 May 2025, raised Rs 9.03 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 8.68 lakh shares at Rs 104 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Nikita Papers is a leading manufacturer of Kraft paper with an installed capacity of approximately 1,33,000 MTPA. The company produces Kraft paper ranging from 80 to 200 GSM in various Burst Factor (B.F.) grades, catering to diverse customer needs across the paper industry. As on 09 May 2025, the company had 208 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 265.14 crore and net profit of Rs 15.68 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T bags significant order for water & effluent treatment business

RITES emerges as L-1 bidder for tender floated by Gujarat Urban Development Company

BSE SME Astonea Labs inches higher on debut

Volumes soar at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story