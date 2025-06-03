NSE SME Nikita Papers crumples on debut

Shares of Nikita Papers were trading at Rs 85.50 on the NSE, a discount of 17.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 104.The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a discount of 13.46% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 92 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 4.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
Nikita Papers' IPO was subscribed 1.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 May 2025 and it closed on 29 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 95 to Rs 104 per share.
The IPO comprised fresh issue of 64,94,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 59.219% from 80.38% pre-issue.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure for setting up a power plant, working capital requirements, issue expenses, and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the Nikita Papers on 26 May 2025, raised Rs 9.03 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 8.68 lakh shares at Rs 104 per share to 4 anchor investors.
Nikita Papers is a leading manufacturer of Kraft paper with an installed capacity of approximately 1,33,000 MTPA. The company produces Kraft paper ranging from 80 to 200 GSM in various Burst Factor (B.F.) grades, catering to diverse customer needs across the paper industry. As on 09 May 2025, the company had 208 employees.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 265.14 crore and net profit of Rs 15.68 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.
