BSE SME Astonea Labs inches higher on debut

Shares of Astonea Labs was trading at Rs 138.90 on the BSE, a premium of 2.89% compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 137.45, a premium of 1.81% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently up 1.05% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 140 and a low of Rs 136.15. About 5.03 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Astonea Labs' IPO was subscribed 2.44 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 May 2025 and it closed on 29 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 128-135 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 20,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 72.30% from 98.42% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for expenses related to product registration in Bolivia (South America), purchase and installation of plant and machinery for export-grade ointment production at its Haryana facility, advertising, marketing and brand building, investment in hardware and software, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Astonea Labs on 26 May 2025, raised Rs 10.66 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7,90,000 shares at Rs 135 per share to 4 anchor investors.