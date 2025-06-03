Volumes soar at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 147.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 481.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30644 shares
Yes Bank Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 June 2025.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd registered volume of 147.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 481.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30644 shares. The stock slipped 8.28% to Rs.310.70. Volumes stood at 16734 shares in the last session.
Yes Bank Ltd registered volume of 4993.77 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 153.22 lakh shares. The stock slipped 8.42% to Rs.21.31. Volumes stood at 444 lakh shares in the last session.
Finolex Cables Ltd clocked volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20539 shares. The stock gained 2.88% to Rs.986.85. Volumes stood at 32469 shares in the last session.
KIOCL Ltd registered volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22285 shares. The stock rose 11.91% to Rs.334.50. Volumes stood at 9154 shares in the last session.
Radico Khaitan Ltd clocked volume of 33570 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6833 shares. The stock gained 4.45% to Rs.2,659.90. Volumes stood at 8122 shares in the last session.
