Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE tightens norms for SME IPOs, listing

NSE tightens norms for SME IPOs, listing

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has implemented stricter eligibility criteria for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking to list on its platform. Effective 1 September 2024, SMEs will be required to have a positive free cash flow to equity (FCFE) for at least two of the three preceding financial years.

The move aims to bolster investor confidence and ensure the integrity of the SME listing process, following concerns about fraudulent practices in some companies' financial statements. By introducing the FCFE requirement, the NSE seeks to filter out companies with weaker financials, thereby enhancing the overall quality of SMEs listed on its Emerge platform.

The Emerge platform, launched in 2012, has seen substantial growth, with nearly 500 SME listings as of July. However, recent volatility in some SME stock prices prompted the NSE to introduce a capping on the opening price.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While SME IPOs generally undergo less scrutiny than larger entities, both exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are implementing stricter regulations to protect investors. The new norms are expected to enhance the quality of SMEs listed on the NSE and provide investors with greater confidence in the platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty tread water as investors await Powell's speech; Realty, IT drag

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Ukraine on historic visit to war-torn country

LIVE: After SC appeal, resident doctors return to work after ending stir over Kolkata rape-murder

What are investors betting on? FPIs add small and midcaps, sell large-caps

SC adjourns hearing Ansari bail plea in case relating to illegal jail meet

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story