Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank partners with Paralympic Committee of India as Official Banking Partner

IndusInd Bank partners with Paralympic Committee of India as Official Banking Partner

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndusInd Bank is proud to announce its partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as the Official Banking Partner. This partnership underlines the Bank's commitment to elevate the Indian para-athletes, reinforcing its belief in the inclusive and transformational power of sports through its sports vertical, 'IndusInd For Sports'. Since 2016, IndusInd Bank has been using sports as a vehicle for change to drive inclusion and sustainability through various sports-related initiatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nuclear threat to India: YouTuber Miles Routledge slammed for racist slurs

Four Nepali nationals found dead, trapped under debris in Uttarakhand

Stock Market LIVE: Sebi bans Anil Ambani from capital markets for 5 yrs; Sensex, Nifty up slightly

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended till August 28

Supreme Court defers hearing on Kejriwal's plea for bail till Sept 5

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story