HP Adhesives standalone net profit declines 21.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 58.87 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 21.37% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 58.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.58.8762.6010.9911.736.137.954.986.874.125.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News