BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 9.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 26.74 crore

Net profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 9.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 26.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.7422.976.7714.502.483.102.423.051.922.11

