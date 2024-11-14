BCPL Railway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 9.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.41% to Rs 26.74 croreNet profit of BCPL Railway Infrastructure declined 9.00% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 26.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.7422.97 16 OPM %6.7714.50 -PBDT2.483.10 -20 PBT2.423.05 -21 NP1.922.11 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News