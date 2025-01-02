NTPC gains after power generation rises 4% YoY in Q3

NTPC advanced 1.33% to Rs 338.05 after the company recorded a power generation of 326 million units in Q3 FY25, a growth of 3.82% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The companys coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF) of 76.20% during the quarter ended.

By the end of calendar year 2024, NTPC Group installed capacity stands at 76,598 MW with an addition of 2724 MW during the year.

Apart from operational capacity of 76.6 GW, additional 29.5 GW capacity, including 9.6 GW renewable capacity, is under construction. The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 30 September 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The companys consolidated net profit grew by 14.3% to Rs 5,274.59 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 4,614.64 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Net sales declined marginally to Rs 44,696.30 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 44,983.35 crore in Q2 FY24.

