Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wonder Electricals Ltd, HOV Services Ltd, DC Infotech & Communication Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 January 2025.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd lost 6.01% to Rs 185.3 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Wonder Electricals Ltd tumbled 5.52% to Rs 155.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74685 shares in the past one month.

HOV Services Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 80.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7199 shares in the past one month.

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 420.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3714 shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd plummeted 4.96% to Rs 14.94. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

