Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Volumes jump at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw volume of 81.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Sundaram Finance Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 January 2025.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw volume of 81.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.26% to Rs.955.55. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd saw volume of 165.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.78% to Rs.424.40. Volumes stood at 8.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 60.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.19% to Rs.801.05. Volumes stood at 2.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundaram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 8.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.21% to Rs.4,504.95. Volumes stood at 35109 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Riders on the storm: Indian biking comes into its own as riders hop on

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 1,500 pts to 80,000; Nifty at 24,200; Auto, IT, financial stks rally

LIVE news: Manu Bhaker, D Gukesh among four to receive Khel Ratna award

Manu Bhaker, Gukesh among four athletes to get Khel Ratna award

Nvidia's market value gets $2 trillion boost in 2024 on AI rally

Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 173.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.71 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.64% to Rs.328.00. Volumes stood at 6.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kaka Industries jumps on commissioning Gujarat manufacturing facility

Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%; consumer durables shares advance

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kwality Pharma gains on securing RCGM approval for Erythropoietin

PNB rises as domestic deposits climb 14% YoY in Q3 FY25

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story