NTPC Green arm commissions second part of two projects

NTPC Green Energy informed that its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy commissioned the second part of its capacity of 60 MW out of the 320 MW Bhainsara Solar PV project, and 50 MW out of the 220 MW Shajapur Solar project (Unit-II).

NTPC Renewable Energy received a certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), declaring commercial operation of second part capacity of 60 MW out of 320 MW Bhainsara Solar PV Project effective from 07 January 2025. The first part capacity of 160 MW has already been declared on commercial operation effective from 28 August 2024.

Further, the second part capacity of 50 MW out of 220 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-II) at Shajapur, M.P has been declared on commercial operation with effect from 10 January 2025. The first part capacity of 50 MW has already been declared on commercial operation with effect from 30 September 2024.

With this, the subsidiary has now commissioned a total capacity of 220 MW for Bhainsara Solar and 100 MW for Shahpur Solar.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), promoted by Maharatna central public sector enterprise NTPC, is the largest renewable energy (excluding hydro) public sector enterprise in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024. Operational capacity of the company as of 30 September 2024 was 3320 MW across 6 states.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 176.65 crore and net sales of Rs 1,082.29 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

NTPC Green Energy listed on the bourses on 27 November 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 111.60, exhibiting a premium of 3.33% to the issue price.

Shares of NTPC Green Energy declined 2.65% to Rs 117.70 on the BSE.

