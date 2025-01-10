Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 49, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 7.88% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49, down 0.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Bank of Maharashtra has lost around 13.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 13.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6255.3, down 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

