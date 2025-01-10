Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 598.35, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 1.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 598.35, down 1.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 7.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57495.6, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 600.85, down 1.07% on the day. Varun Beverages Ltd jumped 17.04% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 1.75% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 91.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

